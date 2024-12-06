Chinese names lost in translation

Liuhuaying Yang aims to clarify the names and sounds that get lost when translating language that relies on tones to spellings that do not capture the differences:

This project explores the complexity of Chinese names and the challenges of using Pinyin romanization, focusing on how it impacts the distinction between surnames and given names. While Pinyin simplifies Chinese characters for global audiences, it can create ambiguity when different characters share the same pronunciation. Our aim is to clarify name identification, especially in official contexts, and deepen understanding of Chinese culture, language, and naming conventions.

Yang uses trees for each pinyin name at the trunk and the actual names that compressed version might represent. Click on the leaves to hear the differences.