For Kontinentalist, Isabella Chua took a dive into the evolution of Chinese names:

Put simply, names encode the wishes parents have for their children.

So, what were these wishes? For answers, I turned to the Chinese name database, which covers the surname and given-name characters for almost all 1.2 billion Han Chinese—the ethnic majority in China—individuals born between 1930 and 2008. I’ve focused only on given names here rather than surnames; given names are subject to parents’ discretion, whereas surnames are inherited.