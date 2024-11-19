Mike Tyson Fights Against Age

The 58-year-old Mike Tyson fought the 27-year-old Jake Paul, likely wrapping up Tyson’s boxing career that started in 1985 when he was 18. Given the big age difference in the final fight, I wondered the age of past Tyson opponents. This is the timeline, based on data from Wikipedia and BoxerList.



Circles are colored by Tyson WINS and LOSSES.





Four of Tyson’s early opponents in 1985 are not included: Hector Mercedes, Trent Singleton, John Alderson, and Larry Sims. Their ages were not documented. Tyson won by TKO, TKO, TKO, and KO, respectively.

The younger Tyson always fought people who were older than him, mostly in the 25 to 35 age range. Naturally, he became the older guy in the ring.