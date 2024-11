With what is now a common mapping method, The Economist used a dot density map to show election results by county. The dot counts are scaled to population density.

At first glance, I thought it was a 2024 version of this 2020 election map that shows the mix of voting within regions. A two-dimensional angle for grains of sand. But the map above shows just the winner of each county, which caught me off guard, because I associate the method with mixing demographic groups.