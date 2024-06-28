Estimating Covid deaths

It’s impossible to know the exact number of Covid deaths worldwide, because consistent records aren’t kept by everyone and everywhere. So researchers have to estimate. Howtown explains the various estimation methods in the video below.
Here’s how common each household type is and was — and how the makeup compares to a few decades ago.
Among households in the United States, 68% are owned and 32% are rented, based on estimates from the American Community Survey in 2021. That breakdown isn’t uniform across the country though.
As of May 2016, there were 64,432 licensed firearms dealers and pawnbrokers, which got me wondering how that compares to other businesses.