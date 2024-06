During the Dallas Stars away games during this year’s NHL playoffs, fans could attend watch parties at the home arena. The team used projectors and player tracking to show movements on the ice in real-time.

They should’ve used a colorblind-safe palette to differentiate the two teams instead of red and green. But this is a fun use of tracking technology that uses the hockey rink as a plotting space. I guess it brings the away fans closer to the game, too. Now do holograms.