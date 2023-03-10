NBA will track players with a third dimension

The NBA currently uses player-tracking that estimates player position on the court in two dimensions. Imagine x-y-coordinates for a player at any given time. But of course two dimensions wasn’t enough, so the NBA is switching to the Hawk-Eye tracking system, which provides the third dimension:

The introduction of “pose tracking” provides new officiating capabilities to support better and faster decision-making, with the intent to increase the accuracy of officiating calls and the speed of play. In addition, the system will give the NBA and its teams the ability to measure and analyze athletic movement in new ways.

I think I liked sports better with just the box score. I might just be showing my age though.