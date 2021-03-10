Bird migration forecast maps

BirdCast, from Colorado State University and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, shows current forecasts for where birds are headed over the United States:

Bird migration forecasts show predicted nocturnal migration 3 hours after local sunset and are updated every 6 hours. These forecasts come from models trained on the last 23 years of bird movements in the atmosphere as detected by the US NEXRAD weather surveillance radar network. In these models we use the Global Forecasting System (GFS) to predict suitable conditions for migration occurring three hours after local sunset.