I don’t know about you, but where I live, the housing prices keep going up, and they just seems way too high. Is it like this everywhere? For The Washington Post, Kevin Schaul and Rachel Lerman made maps that show the increase or decrease, but mostly increase, in house prices by ZIP Code.
Change in housing prices where you live
