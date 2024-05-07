Cicada brood timeline

May 7, 2024

Topic

Infographics  /  ,

The cicadas are coming. This year is unique, because there are two broods that are arriving at the same time in the midwestern and southeastern United States. Usually it’s just one at a time. CNN has a visual guide for where the cicadas will be and why they’re here now. Basically, one brood emerges every 13 years and the other every 17, and there’s overlap.