The cicadas are coming. This year is unique, because there are two broods that are arriving at the same time in the midwestern and southeastern United States. Usually it’s just one at a time. CNN has a visual guide for where the cicadas will be and why they’re here now. Basically, one brood emerges every 13 years and the other every 17, and there’s overlap.
Cicada brood timeline
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Most Common Use of Time, By Age and Sex
Typical time use varies by who you talk to. This interactive shows you the differences when you vary age and sex.
Most Common Jobs, By State
Instead of looking at only the most common job in each state, I found the top five for a slightly wider view.
Growth of Subreddits
As of September 2018, there were 892 million comments for the year so far, spread out over 355,939 subreddits. Here’s how it got to this point, and “what the internet has been talking about” during the past 12 years.