Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, set out to plant and conserve 1 trillion trees by 2030. Bloomberg uses small dots to show how much more is left to achieve the target amount. The gray dots are what still needs to be planted. It’s kind of a lot, but fingers crossed.
Limited progress towards a plan for planting 1 trillion trees
