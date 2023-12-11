By keeping gas pipelines within the state, companies can avoid federal regulations. This is perhaps good for profits, but it is less of a positive for consumers when the energy companies can increase rates more freely. For Bloomberg, Rachel Adams-Heard, Naureen Malik, and Jeremy C.F. Lin have the maps and charts to show what this means in Texas, which has the most intrastate pipeline in the country.
High concentration of intrastate pipelines in Texas
