Assisted living can be expensive. For The Washington Post, Bonnie Berkowitz, Lauren Tierney, and Chris Alcantara show the variation in cost by state:

Two-thirds of Americans will need some type of long-term care as they get older, according to federal data, but the price, whether for in-home services, assisted living or a nursing home, can easily cost more per year than the average American makes. Medicare and other health insurers pay little, if any, of the bill.