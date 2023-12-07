The New York Times put together an image of what life is like in Gaza right now: bombing, death, food and water shortage, and limited medical supplies. A 3-D basemap of the Gaza Strip sets the foundation of the story and layers of individual stories and overall destruction display on top.
Life in the Gaza Strip
Projects by FlowingData See All →
How People Meet Their Partners
“So how’d you two meet?” There’s always a story, but the general ways people meet are usually similar. Here are the most common.
How Much Commuting is Too Much?
One person’s long commute is another’s dream. Another person’s normal might be someone else’s nightmare. What counts as a long commute depends on where you live.