Using GPS data processed by Replica, Lydia DePillis, Emma Goldberg, and Ella Koeze, for The New York Times, show how commutes have changed post-pandemic. The roads in major cities are a little bit less congested and the traffic moves a bit faster.

The line chart above shows average speeds in 2022 relative to 2019. So you can see in most places people driving faster and more so during rush hour.