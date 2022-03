When you look inside the cities around the world, you will often find familiarity to where you live. For The Washington Post, Bonnie Berkowitz, Dylan Moriarty and Hannah Dormido look for the familiarity in the attacked cities in Ukraine. With side-by-side comparisons to U.S. cities, Ukraine feels less distant.

See also Scale-a-Tron, which lets you compare the scale of anywhere in the world against anywhere else in the world.