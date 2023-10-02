Visual explanation of menstrual cycle length and variability

For the Apple Women’s Health Study, which uses cycle tracking data from iPhones and Apple Watches, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health provides a visual explanation of how menstrual cycles vary. With some tweaks, it could also stand in as an explainer for distributions and averages.
