Visual explanation of menstrual cycle length and variability

October 2, 2023

Topic

Infographics  / 

For the Apple Women’s Health Study, which uses cycle tracking data from iPhones and Apple Watches, the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health provides a visual explanation of how menstrual cycles vary. With some tweaks, it could also stand in as an explainer for distributions and averages.

Chart Types Used

CalendarUnit Chart