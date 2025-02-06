Archiving effort to preserve Data.gov

The Harvard Law School Library Innovation Lab is archiving Data.gov and making the data easy to download. So far, they have a collection of 311,000 datasets:

This is the first release in our new data vault project to preserve and authenticate vital public datasets for academic research, policymaking, and public use. We’ve built this project on our long-standing commitment to preserving government records and making public information available to everyone. Libraries play an essential role in safeguarding the integrity of digital information. By preserving detailed metadata and establishing digital signatures for authenticity and provenance, we make it easier for researchers and the public to cite and access the information they need over time.

You can download the daily archive here.

They also open sourced the software for others to build similar collections. Great.