xkcd has an informative reference for what do in case of mountain lion encounter, lightning, fire alarm, and bleeding. Very informative.
xkcd: Pairwise matrix of what to do in an emergency
Projects by FlowingData See All →
3-D-Printed Time Series Plates
After seeing a 1950s physical visualization, I wondered if I could follow a similar process using modern techniques.
Deaths by Firearm, Compared Against Injury-Related Deaths
Among 1- to 19-year-olds, regulations decreased motor vehicle deaths, but deaths by firearms increased and became the leading mechanism in 2018.
Why People Move
Here are the estimates from the Current Population Survey for the most recent time segment between 2017 and 2018.