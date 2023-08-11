Map of Lahaina buildings destroyed in wildfire

Most of the Maui town Lahaina was destroyed by wildfire. The Wall Street Journal reports. The map shows the buildings that were destroyed in red.
Terrible. Here is a list of reputable sources to donate to help people affected.
