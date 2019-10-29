This month PG&E has been shutting down power to thousands of households in northern California because of high winds and wildfire risk. A lot of electrical equipment in the area is dated and in need of a repair. The Wall Street Journal mapped fire risk and bad circuits together.
Worst performing circuits mapped with fire risk
