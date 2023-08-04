Instead of using dating apps, some have turned to the date-me doc, which is a single, view-only page about the individual. It’s appealing, because it’s a flexible format that lets you include what you want and how you want. With the surge in interest, of course someone started to tabulate the docs.
Directory of date-me docs
