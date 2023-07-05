xkcd provides the analysis we all need. I can’t believe Jupiter scored so low.
xkcd: Real estate analysis
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Income Sources
Most people have a job and receive wages in return, but that starts to change when you get into the higher income groups.
Firearms Dealers vs. Burgers, Pizza, and Coffee
As of May 2016, there were 64,432 licensed firearms dealers and pawnbrokers, which got me wondering how that compares to other businesses.
Working on Tips, by State
What percentage of a waiter and waitress’s income comes from tips and what comes from salary? The calculation isn’t straightforward but we can try.