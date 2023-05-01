Non-abstract Curry shot chart
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors scored 50 points in game 7 against the Sacramento Kings. He made 20 shots. Instead of the standard shot chart with dots on a simplified court, Todd Whitehead overlaid video frames of every made shot for a single image.
I assume all shot charts will take this format from now on. Thanks, ESPN.
