Switching to electric school buses

For Bloomberg, Zahra Hirji and Denise Lu on the electrification of the national school bus fleet:

Most school buses today run on diesel. The climate footprint of a diesel school bus is about 3.3 pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per mile, more than double the per-mile footprint (roughly 1.5 pounds of CO2e) for a bus powered on the average US electric grid, according to Argonne National Laboratory. If a large share of the American school bus fleet — the largest mass transportation system in the country — electrifies, that would translate to a significant emissions cut.

They used a LEGO school bus to show how a diesel school bus is retrofitted as an electric one, which is a plus in my book.