We hear about electric vehicles being the future, but for that to happen, people eventually need to be able to drive long distances without getting stranded. For Bloomberg Green, Kyle Stock and Jeremy C.F. Lin frame this in the context of American summer road trip. If you drive a non-Tesla EV, you’re going to run into some challenges.
EV charging road trip
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Counting Happiness and Where it Comes From
Researchers asked 10,000 participants to list ten things that recently made them happy. I counted and connected the dots.