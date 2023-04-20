Neal Agarwal is up to his wonderful ridiculousness again. Imagining an elevator that goes up to space, a long scroll through the skies gives you a sense of elevation up until you leave Earth. See how high birds fly, where the wild yak resides, and who was the first person to break the sound barrier in a free fall.
An illustrated tour of the skies in an elevator
