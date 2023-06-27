Password rules seem to get more strict and weird over time. Neal Agarwal takes it to a ridiculous level, as Neal Agarwal likes to do. Enter a password that fits the rules, and another rule pops up until you find yourself with a password with a thousand wingdings.
Password game requires more ridiculous rules as you play
