Given our love for making our opinions heard for products on the internets, Earth Reviews from Neal Agarwal extends the possibilities. Review acne, frogs, snow, gum, doors, and many other important things that require important reviews. Make your voice heard.
Earth Reviews
Projects by FlowingData See All →
How the Longest Running Shows Rated Over Episodes
Most television shows don’t get past the first season, but there are some that manage to stick around. These are the 175 longest running shows on IMDb that have ratings.
Why I Want to Quit Cable
There are good reasons to cancel cable, but there were a few channels and programs that kept me on. When you look at it in dollars though, it’s hard to justify the value for the cost.
When People Find a New Job
Looking at the 100 most common jobs people switched to, a timeline comes into view when we adjust the relative switch rates by age.