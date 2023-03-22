Curiously timed stock trades by ultra-wealthy

Continuing an analysis of IRS records, Robert Faturechi and Ellis Simani for ProPublica delve into the timing of executives trading stock in partners and competitors:

The Medpace executive is among dozens of top executives who have traded shares of either competitors or other companies with close connections to their own. A Gulf of Mexico oil executive invested in one partner company the day before it announced good news about some of its wells. A paper-industry executive made a 37% return in less than a week by buying shares of a competitor just before it was acquired by another company. And a toy magnate traded hundreds of millions of dollars in stock and options of his main rival, conducting transactions on at least 295 days. He made an 11% return over a recent five-year period, even as the rival’s shares fell by 57%.