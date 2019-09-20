AI-generated voice used to fake phone call and steal money

Reporting for The Washington Post, Drew Harwell describes the case of the fake voice used for bad things:
Thieves used voice-mimicking software to imitate a company executive’s speech and dupe his subordinate into sending hundreds of thousands of dollars to a secret account, the company’s insurer said, in a remarkable case that some researchers are calling one of the world’s first publicly reported artificial-intelligence heists.
The managing director of a British energy company, believing his boss was on the phone, followed orders one Friday afternoon in March to wire more than $240,000 to an account in Hungary, said representatives from the French insurance giant Euler Hermes, which declined to name the company.
Publicly available software that makes it straightforward to impersonate others digitally: what could go wrong?