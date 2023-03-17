Excess Kia and Hyundai car thefts

In the middle of 2022, a popular video on TikTok, since taken down, showed how to easily start a Kia or Hyundai with a USB connector. The trend started a year earlier in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where hundreds of vehicles were stolen every month. USAFacts looked at how the trend spread to other cities.
The Demographics of Others
I think we can all benefit from knowing a little more about others these days. This is a glimpse of how different groups live.
19 Maps That Will Blow Your Mind and Change the Way You See the World. Top All-time. You Won’t Believe Your Eyes. Watch.
Many lists of maps promise to change the way you see the world, but this one actually does.
Differences Between Women and Men’s Everyday with Kids
The day-to-day changes a lot when you have kids. However, it seems to change more for women than it does for men.