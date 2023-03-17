Excess Kia and Hyundai car thefts

March 17, 2023

In the middle of 2022, a popular video on TikTok, since taken down, showed how to easily start a Kia or Hyundai with a USB connector. The trend started a year earlier in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where hundreds of vehicles were stolen every month. USAFacts looked at how the trend spread to other cities.

