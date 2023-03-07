Asian characters in American films are historically less integral to the stories and written with less depth. However, things have noticeably shifted over the past few years, which you can see through the history of Oscar nominations. For The New York Times, K.K. Rebecca Lai provides a rundown Asian actor nominations.
Asian representation at the Oscars
Projects by FlowingData See All →
What Alcohol People Around the World Drink
Americans get most of their alcohol from beer, but it’s not like that everywhere.
Causes of Death
There are many ways to die. Cancer. Infection. Mental. External. This is how different groups of people died over the past 10 years, visualized by age.
Pizza Exchange Rate
This is a story about pizza, geometry, and making sure you get what you paid for.