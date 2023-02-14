In celebration of the most romantic day of the year that is sometimes comedic, Sam Hart, with illustrations by Catherine Tai, for Reuters, tours the genres within the genres of romantic comedy. You had me at analysis.
Tour of romantic comedies through the decades
