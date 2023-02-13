Growth of Target, an Animated Map

I made a map some years ago that showed Target store openings over time. It started with the first store in 1962, which opened in Minnesota, and then the animation played through 2009. This is a recreation of that map.

The difference is that when I made the original map in 2009, there was this software platform called Flash by Adobe. It was really common, but then suddenly it was not anymore. Flash deprecated it in 2017. They eventually killed it off. I didn’t plan well and couldn’t access the animation anymore.

I finally remade the thing. This time I used R to make a video, which I’m hoping won’t break for at least another few years. More stores on the way.