Misuse of the rainbow color scheme to visualize scientific data

Fabio Crameri, Grace Shephard, and Philip Heron in Nature discuss the drawbacks of using the rainbow color scheme to visualize data and more readable alternatives:

The accurate representation of data is essential in science communication. However, colour maps that visually distort data through uneven colour gradients or are unreadable to those with colour-vision deﬁciency remain prevalent in science. These include, but are not limited to, rainbow-like and red–green colour maps. Here, we present a simple guide for the scientiﬁc use of colour. We show how scientiﬁcally derived colour maps report true data variations, reduce complexity, and are accessible for people with colour-vision deﬁciencies. We highlight ways for the scientiﬁc community to identify and prevent the misuse of colour in science, and call for a proactive step away from colour misuse among the community, publishers, and the press.