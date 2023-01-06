In the department of tedious and thorough, Reddit user _tsweezy_ tracked every hour of his life for five years. It’s like a personal American Time Use Survey diary for slightly longer than a single day. I’m sure there’s some estimation or fill-ins after-the-fact, but still, that’s a lot of days and hours.
Every hour tracked, for five years
