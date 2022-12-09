Here’s a fun one from Philip Bump for The Washington Post. Bump simply asks how many wins it would take for sports franchises to reach a .500 record over the life of the franchise. The historically bad teams bubble to the top.
Perfect seasons needed to get over .500 overall
