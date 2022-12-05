Who pays for Twitter

Twitter Blue is a subscription service from Twitter that primarily provided premium features like link aggregation and tweet editing. However, after the acquisition, the service primarily let people acquire a fancy blue checkmark. Stuart A. Thompson, for The New York Times, used data collected by Travis Brown to show who paid for their checkmarks.

It’s a big scatterplot. Each dot represents a Twitter user, plotted by registration date on the x-axis and follower count on the y-axis. The scrolly piece guides you through the dots.