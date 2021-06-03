Asian Americans are often viewed as a “model minority”, but when you look, just a little bit closer, the tag doesn’t fit. Connie Hanzhang Jin for NPR breaks it down in a set of six charts.
Myth of the Asian American model minority, explained with charts
