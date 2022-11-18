$300b World Cup seen through satellite imagery

Qatar spent $300 billion with a ‘b’ over the past twelve years to host the World Cup. For Bloomberg, Simone Foxman, Adveith Nair, and Sam Dodge show what that money went towards through satellite imagery. The shift is striking with a transition from desert flat land to stadiums and high rises over a short period of time.

These before-and-after satellite imagery pieces usually go the opposite direction, like after a natural disaster. So the sudden shift from nothing to a whole lot more is jaw-dropping.