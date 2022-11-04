Procedurally generated driving game

Sometimes you need to slow down and go on a drive with no destination. Slow Roads by anslo is a procedurally generated game that lets you do that. Choose the scene, the road complexity, the weather, the time of day, planet, and vehicle. Then just drive.
