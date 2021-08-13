Lingdong Huang’s project fishdraw seems straightforward on the surface. You go to the page and there’s a drawing of a fish. But then you keep clicking the refresh arrow and realize the fish are procedurally generated, including the name on the bottom. So good.
Procedurally generated fish drawings
Projects by FlowingData See All →
If We All Left to “Go Back Where We Came From”
Imagine that those with immigrants in their family tree left the country. Almost everyone, basically.
How People Meet Their Partners
“So how’d you two meet?” There’s always a story, but the general ways people meet are usually similar. Here are the most common.