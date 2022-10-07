China’s fish supply is running low along its own coast, so they’ve shifted their fishing activities globally. The New York Times visualized the shift with animated maps.
China’s fishing patterns shift globally
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Interactive: How Americans Get to Work
The way that people get around can say a lot about how a place is made up. Here’s an interactive map that shows how people get to work in America.
How Spending Changed for Different Income Groups
I compared spending in 1996 against the most recent spending estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.