You know those signs in workplaces that keep track of days since injury? Making use of NASA APIs, Neal Agarwal used that concept to keep track of natural disasters. As of this writing, it’s been 9,691,764 since the last Apocalyptic Volcanic Eruption (VEI 8). Pretty good.
Days-since tickers for all the natural disasters
