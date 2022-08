Who is the most famous person born in the place you live? This interactive map by Topi Tjukanov lets you answer that question for anywhere in the world. The pool of possible people comes from a cross-verified database of 2.29 million people, based on Wikipedia entries and Wikidata. You can also see the most notable person per category: culture, science, leadership, and sports.

