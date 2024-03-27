This is a fun project by Jan Willem Tulp. Based on data from a cross-verified database of notable people, Tulp scrolls through history to show when these people enter and leave the world based on their age. Start in 3500 BC and scroll from there.
Interactive timeline of notable people throughout history
