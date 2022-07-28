Housing displacement after disasters

Christopher Flavelle, for The New York Times, reported on the lack of support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for those who were displaced by natural disasters. Area charts by Mira Rojanasakul show how much the support has been lagging.
