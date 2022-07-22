Visualizing Delaunay Triangulation

Delaunay triangulations have applications in computer graphics, spatial analysis, and visualization. They “maximize the minimum of all the angles of the triangles in the triangulation.” Ian Henry explains them much better with visual demos aplenty:

So those are like… some good reasons to learn about Delaunay triangulations.

But I did not learn about Delaunay triangulations for a good reason.

I learned about Delaunay triangulations for the dumbest reason you can possibly imagine.