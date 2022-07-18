Country-wide housing shortage

July 18, 2022

Emily Badger and Eve Washington for NYT’s The Upshot show how the housing shortage, which was mostly thought of as a west and east coast problem, has grown into a country-wide problem. The tables that compare metro areas between 2012 and 2019, while the most simple, are the most informative in this piece.

